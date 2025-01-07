Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Reaffirms Support for Ghana in John Mahama’s Inauguration

During the inauguration of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took to the stage as the Special Guest of Honour, expressing unwavering support for Mahama’s leadership and Ghana’s future.

Reflecting on his longstanding friendship with President Mahama, Tinubu conveyed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Ghana and working together for the progress of the entire West African region.

In his speech, Tinubu highlighted the deep personal bond he shares with Mahama, emphasizing that Ghana could always count on Nigeria’s support. “President John Mahama and I share a deep friendship. My dear brother, I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigerian support at any given time you call on me. We shall always be there for you,” Tinubu affirmed, reinforcing the strength of the relationship between the two leaders.

Tinubu further expressed his confidence that under Mahama’s leadership, Ghana would experience significant progress, not only benefiting the country but also the entire region. “May your administration bring profound progress for you, Ghanaians, and the entire region. I am confident that the new government under your leadership will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond,” he said.

The Nigerian president also underscored the importance of African unity in advancing the continent’s economic growth. “We will lift our nations out of poverty and build strong and resilient economies for our people,” Tinubu declared, emphasizing the shared responsibility of African nations to promote collective prosperity. As an African leader, he positioned himself as a steadfast ally to Ghana, reinforcing the broader vision of a united continent committed to economic transformation and regional collaboration.

In a poetic tribute to the symbolic significance of Ghana’s journey, Tinubu described the moment as a Black Star rising in the African sky, filled with hope and unity. “The sun is out, and the sky may be blue, but I see today a Black Star rising, rising through the African skies with a sense of shared history, hope, compassion, unity, and devotion to our common welfare,” he concluded, leaving a message of optimism and solidarity for Ghana and the African continent as a whole.