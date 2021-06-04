Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for global support to develop the resources in the Niger Basin area, home to over 160 million people who depend on the river as a means of sustenance.

The Niger River commonly called Djoliba in Guinea and Mali offers enormous development opportunities in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing, fish farming, hydropower, hydraulics, and navigation, Buhari noted while declaring open the virtual 12th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

“It is, therefore, necessary to continue to promote its enormous potential for the benefit of our people, and to improve the socio-economic development of the region,” the Nigerian leader said.

Buhari, who is the outgoing chairman of the NBA leaders’ summit, urged the technical and financial partners of the authority to continue to support efforts at developing the Niger Basin in the fight against pollution and the degradation of ecosystems, in order to manage its resources in a sustainable and equitable manner.

Among the ongoing programs of the authority are the Integrated Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in Niger Basin and the NBA member-countries to improve the resilience of the Niger River ecosystems and populations through sustainable management of natural resources, he said.

The climate change program, he explained, will cover the nine NBA member-countries which are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSchool Feeding: My lunch, My Education-The cry of children in Adaklu Henakope
Next articlePolice recover 9 bodies from collapsed mine pit in Ghana
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here