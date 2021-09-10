Nigerian president calls for proactive steps against coups

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had called on leaders in the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) to take bold steps toward preventing coups in the sub-region, saying this was important to avoid sliding back to the infamous past.

According to a presidency statement on Thursday, Buhari, who was represented by Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made the remarks during a virtual meeting of ECOWAS member states on Wednesday.

Buhari said the recent coup in Guinea was unacceptable and that the unconstitutional seizure of power in any shape or form has no place in the 21st century.

The extraordinary summit was convened by ECOWAS Chairman Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to discuss the political developments in Guinea.

The ECOWAS made the decision to suspend the membership of Guinea, which has been gripped by a military coup, said a communique issued by the ECOWAS late Wednesday.

“The authority expressed deep concern over the political developments in the Republic of Guinea following the coup d’etat of Sept. 5, 2021 and their consequences for regional peace and stability,” the communique said.

The regional bloc demanded the immediate restoration of civilian rule in Guinea, adding that the “defense and security forces should maintain a constitutional posture.”

On Sunday, Mamady Doumbouya, a lieutenant-colonel, announced that his forces arrested Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government and national institutions. Enditem