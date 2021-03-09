Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged the newly appointed military chiefs to speed up their actions in freeing the country from the current state of insecurity.

Speaking at a ceremony to decorate the new defense chief, army, navy and air force chiefs with their ranks in Abuja, Buhari reminded them of the need to go out into the field and secure the country.

“You have got a few weeks to do that because, by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land so that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field, and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation,” the president said.

Buhari appointed the new chiefs early last month. But the Nigerian senate only approved their appointment on Tuesday, charging them to use their professional experience in securing the country.

The president also called on the military chiefs to see their appointment, clearance and decoration as a vote of confidence on them. Enditem