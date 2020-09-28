Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned Friday’s ambush on a convoy of government officials in the northeastern state of Borno, which killed 11 security men.

Nigerian police on Saturday confirmed eight policemen and three members of the government-backed Civilian Joint Task Force were killed when Boko Haram militants ambushed the convoy near Monguno town in the state.

The officials were on their way to Baga town, where hundreds of returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were to be received.

In a statement reaching Xinhua on Sunday, Buhari conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and government of Nigeria and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He described the attack as an orchestrated sabotage against the long-planned return of displaced persons to their local communities, urging security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs while working closely with local communities.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.