Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term.

In a statement, Buhari also commended the people of Ghana for the successful conduct of their country’s general elections, expressing his belief that the constitutional democracy in the West African sub-region “has come to stay,” with the right institutions and political leadership in place.

The Nigerian leader, however, appealed to other contestants in the elections to “put the national interest above personal and partisan considerations and maintain the peace, while seeking resolution of grievances through established legal avenues.”

Nigeria and Ghana share close historic and cultural ties, Buhari said, expressing his willingness to join hands with Akufo-Addo to improve bilateral relations and realize shared goals such as peace, security and prosperity for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

Akufo-Addo won his first mandate in December 2016 after two previous unsuccessful attempts and has been president of Ghana since January 2017.