Nigerian president declares terrorists “subdued” following huge security investment

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declared that terrorists, bandits, and other criminal groups operating in the most populous African country had been “subdued” following huge investment in the security architecture by the government.

Speaking at a military event in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Buhari, who is expected to quit office as Nigeria’s president on May 29, said the renewed vigor for the operationalization of the military emanated from a strong desire to effectively tackle contemporary security challenges across the country.

Noting that the security situation was greatly challenged by the activities of violent non-state actors at the inception of his outgoing administration, he said that he made a robust plan to improve the country’s security by upgrading hardware, building facilities, training, equipping military staff and officers, and structuring a comprehensive welfare system.

The president said the efforts of his administration paid off with records of unprecedented successes, evident in the increased number of neutralized insurgents and those that voluntarily surrendered alongside their families for deradicalization and rehabilitation.

This feat, he said, had continued to be replicated in various theaters of operation within the country, leading to the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes and restoration of economic activities in addition to the contribution of the Nigerian Army to global peace through Peace Support Operations.

Buhari said the West African country had also achieved a remarkable transformation of the military in the areas of fighting power, training, operations, manpower, remunerations, and medical services, in addition to maintenance efficiency, accommodation, and expansion of forces.

“The improvements in these areas have collectively enhanced the army’s capacity to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate,” he added. Enditem