Nigerian president inaugurates oil exploration in central state

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declared that the discovery and drilling of oil in the country’s central state of Nasarawa will lead to greater prosperity for Nigerians, as well as enhance overall energy security for the oil-rich African nation.

In his virtual message to the official spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well in the Middle Benue Trough, in the Obi local government area of Nasarawa, Buhari said the surrounding communities would particularly benefit from the value created by the oil exploration and eventual production activities.

“This is consistent with the commercial discoveries of hydrocarbons in the Kolmani Area of the Upper Benue Trough,” the Nigerian leader said about the new development. “I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the Kolmani petroleum discoveries to commercial production to add to the nation’s considerable hydrocarbon assets.”

He called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, the national oil firm, and its partners, to take due care of the environmental consequences of the oil exploration activities and mitigate the negative effects in the central part of the country, saying the new oil discovery was in line with the ongoing campaigns for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the nation’s Frontier Basins. Enditem