Nigerian president names new cabinet ministers

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday unveiled a list of cabinet ministers after taking office roughly three months ago.

The cabinet will be sworn in on a yet-to-be-announced date, Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman for the Nigerian president, told the media here.

Wale Edun, one of Tinubu’s closest advisers, was named the finance minister. Other cabinet members include Yusuf Tuggar, foreign affairs minister; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, minister of defense; and Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of transportation.

The cabinet also included opposition members per the president’s promise of “a government of national unity and competence.”

The shortlisted ministers had earlier undergone screening by the Nigerian senate.