Nigerian president orders resignation of cabinet members with political ambition

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered all cabinet members seeking election in next year’s polls to resign their current appointments immediately.

Buhari made the pronouncement during the weekly cabinet meeting which he presided over at the State House in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, according to Lai Mohammed, the minister of Information and Culture, who briefed reporters on the development.

“The mandate I have from the president is to announce that all members of the Federal Executive Council contesting for elective office must resign their ministerial cabinet appointments on or before Monday, May 16,” Mohammed said.

So far, at least eight members of Buhari’s cabinet have publicly declared an interest in seeking elective office in next year’s general polls, with five of them eyeing the post of president.

Last month, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also formally declared his interest in joining the presidential race. He is, however, statutorily exempted from the president’s directive.

“The vice president was elected, he was not appointed,” Mohammed told reporters, adding that the directive might be subsequently extended to non-cabinet members. Enditem