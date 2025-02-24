Nigerian President Pledges Support For Flutterwave

In a bold step to bolster Nigeria’s economic future, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown his weight behind Flutterwave, Africa’s foremost payments technology company, as it embarks on initiatives to drive small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) growth, youth development, and the expansion of the country’s digital economy.

The President’s endorsement came during a high-level meeting with Flutterwave’s leadership, signaling a strong commitment to harnessing technology and innovation to address Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges.

The meeting, which centered on youth empowerment and SME development, builds on a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Flutterwave and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development. The agreement aims to provide young Nigerians with access to mentorship programs, start-up funding, and skill-building opportunities, all of which are critical to fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, a policy framework designed to create jobs, empower young people, and diversify the economy.

Through this partnership, young entrepreneurs and SMEs will gain access to a range of resources, including business funding, technical training, and leadership development programs. Key agencies such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) will play pivotal roles in delivering these initiatives. By leveraging digital tools and platforms, the partnership seeks to create sustainable employment opportunities, nurture youth-led businesses, and strengthen Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Honourable Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative, noting that it directly supports the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. He highlighted the critical roles of the NYSC and CLTC in equipping young Nigerians with the skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive economy.

In a parallel effort to support small businesses, Flutterwave has partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to provide micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with advanced digital payment solutions and improved access to financial services. This collaboration will enable MSMEs to accept a variety of payment methods, including mobile wallets, card payments, and bank transfers, while also gaining access to working capital loans and credit facilities. Charles Odii, Director-General of SMEDAN, described the partnership as a game-changer for Nigerian businesses, enabling them to compete more effectively on the global stage.

The push to expand Nigeria’s digital economy has also gained momentum through a collaboration between Flutterwave and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, stressed the importance of accelerating digital adoption among SMEs, noting that access to digital infrastructure is a cornerstone of economic growth in the 21st century.

Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving long-term economic impact through technology. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering innovation and sustainable development, underscoring Flutterwave’s role as a catalyst for change in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

President Tinubu, in his closing remarks, praised the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved and reiterated his administration’s dedication to empowering Nigeria’s youth and business community. He emphasized the need to equip the next generation with the tools and opportunities necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy.

This landmark initiative marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s quest for economic transformation, demonstrating the power of collaboration between government, private sector players, and technology innovators. As Flutterwave continues to lead the charge in digital innovation, the partnership holds the promise of unlocking new opportunities for Nigeria’s youth and SMEs, paving the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future.