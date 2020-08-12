Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday denied the assumption that Boko Haram, the terrorist group inside the country, has far more weapons and money than the government and its military.

Buhari, at a virtual security meeting with state governors and security chiefs, said there is nothing left of the terrorists at present, describing them as “mere scavengers desperate for food, raiding shops, and markets, and killing innocent persons in the process.”

However, he expressed concern that criminal groups and terrorists continued to have access to small weapons.

Buhari also expressed satisfaction with the level of support from neighboring countries in the war against terrorism.