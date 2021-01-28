Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, a new law aimed at controlling the pandemic in the most populous African country.

The law stipulates physical distancing of at least two meters and limits the number of people to be admitted in an enclosed environment, said Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Gatherings of over 50 persons are banned in enclosed spaces, except for religious purposes, in which the number of people should not exceed 50 percent of the places’ capacity, according to the law.

The law also includes operational rules for public places like open markets, malls, supermarkets and restaurants.

No person is allowed to visit such places except when “he is wearing a face covering that covers the nose and mouth,” according to the law, which also encourages hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers. Enditem