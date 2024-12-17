Nigerian President Tinubu Urges West African Leaders to Emulate Ghana’s Peaceful Elections

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on West African leaders to draw lessons from Ghana’s peaceful and democratic presidential and parliamentary elections held on December 7, 2024.

Tinubu made this statement at the opening of the 66th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja, where he praised Ghana for its commitment to democratic maturity and national unity.

Commending Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana, Tinubu urged all countries in the region to prioritize national unity and political stability, emphasizing the importance of peaceful electoral transitions. “I urge all of us in the region to learn from this good democratic practice and prioritize our country’s national unity to ensure political stability of the region so that this manner of peaceful transition becomes the culture of democracy not only in West Africa but also in the entire African continent,” he said.

As ECOWAS approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, Tinubu also stressed the need for member states to reaffirm their commitment to the bloc’s ideals of economic integration, peace, and prosperity. “As a regional community, we must maintain our fundamental responsibility: to protect our citizens and create an enabling environment where they can prosper,” he remarked. “Security is not a luxury but a necessity. Enhancing the living standards of our people is not an aspiration but an obligation.”

The session saw the participation of leaders from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, and Senegal, while Sierra Leone was represented by its Vice President, and Benin, Togo, and Cape Verde were represented by senior officials.