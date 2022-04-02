Nigerian president welcomes Microsoft’s US$200 million African engineering hub initiative

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said Nigeria stands poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in digital technology while welcoming the 200 million U.S. dollar African Development Center, an engineering hub set up in the west African country by Microsoft.

Buhari, while receiving a team from the Microsoft Corporation led by its president Brad Smith, at the State House in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, said that the training initiative by Microsoft aims to train 5 million citizens and provide 27,000 jobs over the next three years.

“These initiatives are commendable, and I urge you to expand them and continue to prioritize Nigeria as you roll out your global initiatives,” he said.

As the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, he said Nigeria was positioned to play a strategic role in the global technology ecosystem and seek the right partnerships to harness its potential.

One of such key partnerships, Buhari said, was in the area of capacity building.

Apart from the partnership in the area of skills building, the Nigerian president said he looked forward to enhancing partnerships that will support the digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, with regard to emerging technologies. Enditem