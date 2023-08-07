Nigerian Rapper and Songwriter, Buike on to something With Music

Apparently, there is no doubts about how Nigerian Rapper, Buike musical career transformed from social media to the Mainstream.

Chibuike Promise Obi best known as Buike or iamBuike was born on March 7, 2000 in Anambra State, Nigeria. This entertainer is Nigerian Rapper, Singer, songwriter, Performing artist, Media Personality and an Entrepreneur.

Buike started his music career few years ago, and was recognized after his music freestyles went viral on social media in early 2020, TikTok and Facebook platform had a better influence on blowing him up. He gained good fanbase on social media platforms after he was followed and reposted by relevant Nigerian musicians, comedians, actors and individuals, he got some couples of female crush which are his so called fans now in the country.

Buike has been consistent on the grind and has been serving his fans with good music at all times. Buike dropped is debut single title “Boss” which has been making waves, he sings Afrobeats, Hip-hop/rap, Amapiano and Pop genres.

Music has been his passion ever from the days of his little beginning when he does freestyles for fun.