Nigerian Rapper YCee Calls for Ban on POS Machines After Losing N2.7 Million

Nigerian rapper Oludemilade Martin Alejo, better known as YCee, has called on the Nigerian government to ban the use of point-of-sale (POS) machines following a harrowing experience in which he lost N2.7 million from his bank account.

Taking to Snapchat, YCee shared his ordeal, recounting how the unauthorised transactions occurred in November 2024. Initially suspecting that his ATM card had been compromised, he later discovered that the substantial sum had been withdrawn through POS machines, rather than a breach of his card.

The artist detailed the theft, which occurred in three separate transactions: N1 million in the first, another N1 million in the second, and N700,000 in the third. YCee expressed his frustration, calling for immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.

His public appeal for a ban on POS machines reflects the growing concern among Nigerians over the security of electronic payment systems and the rising instances of fraud. This incident has further ignited discussions about the vulnerabilities in the country’s financial infrastructure and the need for stricter regulations to protect consumers.