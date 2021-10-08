Nigerian regulator urges manufacturers to explore opportunities in AfCFTA

Nigeria’s products quality regulatory body on Thursday urged manufacturers in the country to improve the quality of their products to explore opportunities inherent in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at an ongoing trade fair in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Farouk Salim, head of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) said with the launch of the AfCFTA, the SON had put in place policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring standardization of goods and services in Nigeria.

He told participants that the organization would do everything within its capacity in quality assurance activities, so as to provide support and guidance for local manufacturers to explore markets in other African countries.

“Standards are tools that facilitate trade and business, and they guarantee the quality,” he said.

He said his organization established a desk for micro, small and medium enterprises in all its offices across the country to provide certification and support that would further strengthen standardization in goods and services.

Salim said the organization, vested with the responsibility of standardizing and regulating the quality of all products in Nigeria, would not hesitate to sanction any erring manufacturers and importers whose actions and inactions are intended to sabotage the good intentions of the federal government.