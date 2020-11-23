Nigerian police confirmed on Sunday that the chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in central state of Nasarawa has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Bola Longe, the commissioner of police in the state, told reporters in Lafia, the state capital that state chairman of APC, Philip Shekwo, was abducted from his residence in the Bukan-Sidi area in the state around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Longe said the police had been deployed to comb the various forests and flash-points in the state to ensure the rescue of Shekwo.

A family member of the APC’s state chairman told media on Sunday the gunmen had not yet contacted the victim’s relatives for ransom.

Abduction is frequently reported in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. Victims seized by gunmen in the country were usually released unharmed after paying a ransom.