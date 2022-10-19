Nigerian security forces detain 80 suspects of violent crimes in NW state

A Nigerian official said Tuesday that security forces have detained about 80 people suspected of being involved in violent crimes including banditry, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms in the country’s northwestern state of Zamfara.

Abdullahi Shinkafi, chairman of the state committee on the prosecution of banditry and related offenses, told reporters in Gusau, the state capital, that the suspects have been detained in operations by security forces in recent weeks, and they are currently in the custody of security forces.

Some of the suspects, including women, are informants, food and drug suppliers to the bandits, Shinkafi said.

He said the security forces are carrying out investigations to ascertain their involvement in all criminal activities, while some of the suspects have already been charged in court to face charges of their involvement in criminality in different parts of the state. Enditem