Nigerian senate president calls for reducing borrowing in funding budget deficit

Nigerian Senate President Ahmed Lawan said on Thursday that the executive and legislature arms of the government must make a concerted effort to explore alternative sources of funding to reduce borrowing for the deficit in the country’s 2022 budget.

Lawan said such sources of funding can come through public-private partnerships on infrastructural projects, as well as compulsory remittances of generated revenues by ministries, departments and agencies of government.

Lawan made this known on Thursday in a speech delivered during the presentation of the 2022 budget to the national assembly by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari who defended the necessity of borrowing to finance the fiscal gaps.

Buhari proposed on Thursday a national budget of 16.39 trillion naira (about 39.9 billion U.S. dollars) for the 2022 fiscal year to the country’s national assembly, with a deficit of 6.26 trillion naira, representing 3.39 percent of estimated GDP.

“We plan to finance the deficit mainly by new borrowings,” Buhari said.

Lawan said recent efforts by the national assembly and the executive to challenge the revenue-generating agencies is “a step in the right direction”, as the two arms of the government insist on zero allocation for ministries, departments and agencies that fail to remit/upload their revenues for the 2022 appropriation.

“The level of the budget deficit is high, and both the legislature and the executive should work to reduce this deficit through the availability of more revenues,” he said.

However, the senate president assured that the national assembly would pass the 2022 appropriation bill before the end of this year. Enditem