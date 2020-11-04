Nigerian afropop musician, Lawal Ismaila, known by his stage name Cash Wale, has continued to criticise legendary Nigerian Movie star cum Politician, Desmond Elliot, lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, over his comment on the negative impact of the social media.

In an interview with Lagos based TV station, Plus TV Africam the singer commented on the trending issue.

” Desmond shouldn’t be a hypocrite. This same social media he’s speaking against is what he used to campaign to be where he is today. His comments about the youth and social media are just so embarrassing. We are not in a normal time, right now we all seek calmness for the betterment of our dear nation.

He should have considered his statement.” The Handkerchief singer added.

Celebrities express disappointment over Desmond Elliot’s comments during a session at the state house of assembly on the issue of social media and the Nigerian youths.