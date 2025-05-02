Nigerian Singer Portable Fined in 2022 Assault Case, Avoids Jail Term

Nigerian street-hop artist Portable has escaped a three-month prison sentence by paying a ₦30,000 fine after being convicted of conspiracy and unlawful assault in a 2022 case.

The ruling, delivered by Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo at the Ifo Magistrate Court in Ogun State on Tuesday, closed a legal chapter tied to a physical altercation involving the singer and associates in the Okeosa area of Ilogbo on November 18, 2022.

Prosecutor Inspector Olumide Awoleke detailed how Portable and his accomplices still at large allegedly assaulted Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi during the incident. While theft accusations involving stolen studio equipment were also raised, the court did not find sufficient evidence to convict the singer on those charges.

Portable, first arraigned in April 2023, had faced repeated bench warrants for missing court appearances, culminating in his brief remand last week. Upon his return to court, he opted to pay the fines ₦10,000 for conspiracy and ₦20,000 for assault rather than serve jail time.

The case reignites debates about accountability among public figures, particularly in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, where artists frequently navigate legal controversies amid rising fame. Portable’s legal troubles, including past allegations of disorderly conduct, reflect a pattern seen with other celebrities whose off-stage actions draw scrutiny.

While the court’s decision resolves the immediate charges, it underscores broader challenges in balancing legal accountability with the pressures of celebrity culture. Similar cases in Nigeria’s music scene have sparked calls for stricter enforcement of public conduct laws, even as fans often rally behind embattled stars. For now, Portable’s payment of the fine closes this case, but the conversation about fame’s intersection with responsibility remains far from settled.