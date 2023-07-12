Nigerian Singer, Young Infinix to collaborate with CKay and Oxlade

Port Harcourt -based Artist, Young Infinix is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performing artist.

Jessie Barika Legbara, 2nd August 2003 in Rivers State, he originally hails from Khana Local Government Area in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The Nigerian singer has been pulling moves since 2019, soon after he featured DMW Signee star, Lil Frosh in a hit song “Oshe”.

He has said that he will top up his game further with a collaboration with Nigerian singer cKay and Afropop artist Oxlade.

His Management said that his collaboration is definitely one that is gonna be talked about worldwide.

CKay and Oxlade coming together to have a song with Young Infinix is also a shutdown. Young Infinix just recently released a song “For You ” his debut single that made its way to trending platforms on music platforms and he sets out to reach global audience.