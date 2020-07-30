A depressed Nigerian soldier serving in the restive northeastern town of Bama in Borno state, went berserk and shot and killed an officer on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army Sagir Musa disclosed in a statement that the incident occurred when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the unit’s headquarters and making a phone call.

He said the soldier in custody is undergoing investigation while the general situation in the unit remains calm.

According to him, investigation into the case has been instituted.

