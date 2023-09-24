Nigerian Sprinting Cyclist, John Gabriel Wins King Of The Mountain Race

Ace Nigerian cyclist John Gabriel is the, New King of the Mountain Race Champion.

He beat his Ghanaian counterparts in a tough and tight race which took place on the Kwahu Mountains.

The event was organized on Saturday, September 23 by the Ghana Cycling Federation in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority.

John Gabriel said he was happy to win and loved the challenge and competition from the Ghanaian cyclists.

He commended the Ghana Cycling Federation for the great organization which attracted over 50 cyclists.