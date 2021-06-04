A senior official of north-central Nigeria’s Niger state said on Wednesday gunmen has taken away 136 students following their attack on a school at the town of Tegina of the state on Sunday.

Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, deputy governor of the state, told reporters at a press conference in Minna, the state capital that the state government has confirmed the number of students abducted by gunmen at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School at Tegina in Rafi local government area to be 136.

He gave assurance to the parents of the abducted children that the government was doing its best for the safe return of the students and reiterated the readiness of the government to give continued support to the security agencies.

The deputy governor said that the security agencies were being careful in the pursuit of bandits to avoid collateral damage.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced the total ban of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada in Minna with effect from Thursday. Ketso said the move was to ensure that the state capital is safe, however, he said private motorcycles are allowed to operate but with restriction from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am.

A group of unidentified gunmen on motorcycles attacked the Islamic school at Tegina in the state on Sunday, and took away a large number of students. Eleven students who were part of those kidnapped have been released on Monday.