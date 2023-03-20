Nigerian state imposes curfew after election results declared

Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kano imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew on Monday to avoid a breakdown of law and order following tensions generated by the collation of results of the governorship and state assembly elections.

A statement by the state commissioner for information and internal affairs in the state, Muhammad Garba, said the decision was made to prevent hoodlums from causing chaos in the already tense situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors, saying security agents would not spare anyone or any group bent on causing trouble.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Abba Yisuf, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

The result has generated tension in the state, prompting the government’s proactive measures to avert chaos. Enditem