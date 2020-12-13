Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna on Saturday warned that it may impose another lockdown on the state considering the recent increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There had been a rise in cases of the virus in the state lately, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the state commissioner of health told a news conference in Kaduna, adding that if it continued, the government would have no option than to impose another lockdown.



Mohammed-Baloni said public spaces including schools, markets, offices, and places of worship may be temporarily closed if people failed to observe COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“In absolute and relative terms, Kaduna state is now recording high infection figures, reminiscent of the first wave of COVID-19 spread in April, May, and June 2020,” she said.



According to her, 74 COVID-19 positive results were recorded in the state from 531 samples on Nov. 26, adding that the quantum of infections since then, suggested both a high infection rate and the reality of a new wave of infection spreading across the state.

The state recorded 117 positive cases from 518 samples as of Friday, the health official told reporters, noting that this translates to almost one in four samples testing positive.

The commissioner pointed out that the government had expected some increase in infections after the reopening of schools, markets, places of worship, and recreational centers.

She told reporters that there was now a danger to lives and livelihoods with the renewed COVID-19 infections, adding that if the spread continues at the current rate, it may challenge and overwhelm the health system despite our efforts to improve the resilience of that sector.

The commissioner appealed to residents to observe COVID -19 preventive protocols to protect themselves and their families from infection. Enditem