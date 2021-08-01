Nigerian state steps up surveillance against cholera outbreak

Nigeria’s southeastern state of Cross Rivers has heightened its surveillance system in its rural communities to avert an outbreak of cholera in the state, an official said on Saturday.

Betta Edu, the state commissioner for health, told reporters in Calabar, the state capital in a press briefing that efforts were in top gear to prevent its outbreak in the state, adding the action became alert following the news of outbreaks in some states in the country.

“If you observe, for the past two weeks, we have been carrying out hygiene and sanitation campaigns in rural communities across the various local government areas in the state,” Edu said.

According to the commissioner, these campaigns are supported by the UN through the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) program.

“The last case of cholera we recorded in the state was in the month of March and we hope to keep it that way,” she said.

Edu said cholera was a disease caused by ingesting contaminated water and warned local residents to be mindful of the water they drink.

According to a recent statement by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, over 15 states in the nation have recorded suspected cases of cholera in the last one month; this was due to the poor water supply especially in densely populated areas.

Cholera, an infectious disease, causes severe watery diarrhea and can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. Enditem