Nigerian Stocks Extend Losses as Dangote Cement Leads Decline, Inflationary Pressures Persist

Nigeria’s stock market endured another difficult session on Wednesday, with the NGX All-Share Index falling by 1.47%.

The decline was largely driven by a sharp 10% drop in shares of Dangote Cement, which significantly impacted the broader market, contributing to a NGN 931 billion drop in market capitalization. By the close of trading, the market capitalization stood at NGN 62.257 trillion.

The performance across sectors was mixed, with losses seen in the NGX Industrial Goods and Insurance indices. Conversely, modest gains were recorded in the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas sectors. Despite the overall negative sentiment, there were notable gains in a few stocks, including a 10% rise in Dangote Sugar, SUNU Assurance, and NASCON Allied Industries. However, the market saw 39 stocks close lower, outpacing the 28 gainers, indicating a broad-based sell-off.

Market activity showed a decline in trading volumes, which dropped by 14.79%, with 435.542 million shares traded across 12,098 deals. Universal Insurance and AIICO Insurance were among the most traded stocks during the session. The overall weakness in the market underscores a growing risk-averse sentiment among investors, with significant pressure on key stocks, dampening broader market confidence. While some sectoral gains provided a cushion, they were insufficient to reverse the prevailing negative trend.

Inflation continues to be a dominant factor shaping market dynamics. Nigeria’s inflation rate reached a near 30-year high of 34.8% in December 2024, up from 34.6% in November, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase. Although food inflation eased slightly to 39.84%, it remained at an elevated level. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase also slowed to 2.44% from 2.64%. These persistent inflationary pressures continue to erode corporate profitability, reduce household purchasing power, and constrain liquidity in the equity market. For investors, the ongoing inflation challenges present a major hurdle, further dampening market sentiment and exerting pressure on the broader financial market in the short term.