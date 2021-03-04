All released Nigerian students kidnapped from their boarding school on Friday in the northwestern state of Zamfara are all in good health, an official said on Wednesday.

The governor of Zamfara state said on Tuesday that 279 girls of Government Girls Secondary School at Jangebe town of the state were released by kidnappers.

While giving an update on the health status of the schoolgirls, Yahaya Kanoma, the health commissioner, told reporters in Gusau, the state capital on Wednesday that the government set up a medical team to thoroughly check the students’ health conditions after receiving the victims.

He said the schoolgirls underwent different types of pressure while in captivity, noting that they trekked long distances as the environment in which they were kept was traumatizing and the foods they ate were not good for human consumption.

“They have now undergone thorough medical check-ups. Fortunately for us, the students were not harmed and there was no record of sexual abuse or assault on any of the schoolgirls,” the official said.

“We want to assure the general public that our children are in good health,” the commissioner added.

The attack on the school, and the mass abduction of the girls, was the latest in recent school related-kidnappings in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, over the past months.

In December last year, some 344 schoolboys were abducted from an all-boys secondary school in Kankara town of the northwestern state of Katsina. They regained their freedom about one week later.

On Feb. 17, some gunmen also abducted 27 students and 15 others at a government secondary school in the town of Kagara located in north-central Niger state. They regained their freedom about 10 days later. Enditem