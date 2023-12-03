Nigerian Sunday Olapade wins 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship trophy

Lagos based golfer, Sunday Olapade won the 2023 Goldfields PGA Championship at Damang after beating Ghana’s Kojo Barnni in exciting playoff finals on Saturday.

On the fourth and final day of the professional golf tournament, he beat the defending champion and 2017/2018 winner, Kojo Barnni to take home the handsome cash prize of 80,000ghc and the championship trophy as well as suit.

Vincent Torgah, a former winner in 2014, 2016 and 2021 was third, while Augustine Manasseh took the fourth position.

Emos Korblah took the first position in the seniors, while Constance Awuni won the ladies who are aspiring to become pro players.

The 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship was sponsored by Engineers and Planners, Genser Energy, Total Energies, Gaso Petroleum, Liebherr Ghana, Carmeuse, Barbex, Classic Cristken, and AECI Ghana.