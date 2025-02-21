Nigerian Traders Demand Justice Following Fatal Market Stabbing in Kumasi

Tensions flared in Kejetia Market on Friday as Nigerian traders staged a protest following the fatal stabbing of a compatriot during a violent dispute the previous day.

The victim, identified by peers as Loverboy, succumbed to injuries after a midday altercation with another trader escalated into tragedy, igniting calls for accountability in one of West Africa’s busiest commercial hubs.

The incident occurred Thursday morning near a cluster of vendor stalls, where eyewitnesses reported a heated argument between Loverboy, whose legal name remains unconfirmed, and another trader. Within moments, the clash turned physical, culminating in the assailant allegedly stabbing the victim before fleeing. Loverboy was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, leaving the tight-knit Nigerian community reeling.

Friends described the 32-year-old as a diligent and approachable figure who migrated from Nigeria’s Kano State years earlier to carve out a livelihood in Kumasi. “He was here to work, not to die like this,” remarked a tearful stall owner, echoing sentiments shared by mourners who gathered near the scene. Loverboy’s death has amplified concerns over safety and conflict resolution among foreign traders navigating the competitive, often volatile marketplace.

While the Ashanti Regional Police Command has vowed to apprehend the suspect, who remains at large, authorities urged witnesses to come forward with critical details. “We are pursuing all leads and implore the public’s cooperation,” stated Chief Superintendent Kwame Asare, though frustrations simmered among protesters demanding swifter action.

Friday’s demonstration saw dozens of Nigerian traders march through the market’s labyrinthine alleys, chanting slogans condemning violence and lax security. The outcry underscores deeper anxieties within immigrant communities, where informal economies and jurisdictional ambiguities sometimes leave foreign workers feeling vulnerable. “Justice isn’t just about one arrest,” a community leader emphasized. “It’s about ensuring no one else is failed this way.”

As Kumasi grapples with the fallout, the incident highlights the fragile coexistence in cross-border trading hubs, where cultural friction and economic pressures occasionally erupt into chaos. For now, Loverboy’s peers cling to memories of his warmth and hustle—a life cut short in a moment of unchecked rage.