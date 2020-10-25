At least 16 Boko Haram militants have been killed by Nigerian troops in recent three encounters in the northeast state of Borno, said the military on Sunday.

Benard Onyeuku, a military spokesperson, said in a statement the achievements were made between Wednesday and Saturday, as troops based in the region have commenced robust operations meant to rout out the remnants of Boko Haram.

Onyeuku said the troops of Special Response deployed at Gajram area in the state noticed on Wednesday several Boko Haram’s vehicles tailing the convoy of vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri, the state capital of Bonor, to Baga town at the fringe of the Lake Chad.

“The troops canalized the criminals and inflicted heavy casualty on them,” Onyeuku said, adding three militants were killed in the crossfire.

He continued that in a related development, troops of Army Super Camp at Magumeri area had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram militants who attacked the location, and kill 11 of them in the fight.

Similarly, the troops of Army Super Camp located at Mallam Fatori “routed elements of Boko Haram criminal elements who attacked their location”, Onyeuku said, adding two militants were killed and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.