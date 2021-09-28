Nigerian troops kill 2 Boko Haram militants in northeast state

Nigerian troops have killed two Boko Haram militants after thwarting an infiltrating attempt by the group into a community in the northeast state of Yobe, the army said on Monday.

Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesperson for the Nigerian army, said in a statement on Monday a group of Boko Haram militants attempted to infiltrate the Babangida community in the Tarmuwa area of the Yobe state on Sunday, in order to “replenish their dwindling logistics owing to the logistics blockade imposed on them” by Nigerian security forces.

“The insurgents attempted to infiltrate and pillage the community but were met with a fierce counterattack by the vigilant troops,” said Nwachukwu, adding two Boko Haram militants were killed in the gun duel with the troops.

The insurgents were forced to withdraw in disarray, leaving traces of blood littering their route as they fled, said the army spokesperson.

Nwachukwu assured the people of Yobe and the restive northeast that the military was determined to rout the terrorists from their hideouts, while encouraging them to continue to avail troops with actionable information that would enhance ongoing operations in the region. Enditem