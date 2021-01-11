Nigerian troops have killed 28 Boko Haram militants in an operation in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Yobe.

In the operation conducted on Saturday, the troops “tactically out-maneuvered the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the side of the terrorists in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state,” said military spokesperson Benard Onyeuko in a statement reaching Xinhua on Monday.

Few other Boko Haram terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.

The troops also recovered a gun truck, many weapons and a large quantity of ammunition during the gunfight, he said, adding that mopping-up operations had been intensified in the area.

One soldier was killed while another was wounded during the exchange of fire, Onyeuko said.

The Nigerian government has launched several military operations in recent years to eliminate the extremist group, which emerged in the country’s northeast region over a decade ago and posed security threats to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.