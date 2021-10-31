Nigerian troops kill 4 militants in SE region

Nigerian troops killed four militants in a fierce gunfight with militants who attacked security personnel in the country’s southeastern state of Anambra, the army said on Saturday.

In a statement, Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesman for the army, said the militants, identified as members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed on Friday while exchanging gunfire with the troops in the Idemili South local government area of Anambra.

The militants were overpowered in the gunfight, Nwachukwu said, explaining that the gunmen had earlier attacked security personnel in the Aguata local government area of the state, earlier in the day.

Four of the criminals were killed in a gunfight, as troops made contact with the fleeing gunmen and engaged them.

“Sadly, a personnel of one of the security agencies paid the supreme price,” he said.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. The Nigerian military is currently carrying on several operations across the country to deal with security challenges. Enditem