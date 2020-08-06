Nigeria’s defense authorities on Wednesday confirmed that six gunmen have been killed in a raid by troops in the country’s delta region.

Defense spokesman John Enenche said during the “Delta Safe” operation on Tuesday, the troops smoked out suspected pirates, militants, and kidnappers from their notorious hideouts in the oil-rich Bayelsa State.

A gunfight ensued between the troops and gunmen, killing the six gunmen, and many others fled with gunshot wounds, according to Enenche.

“The gallant troops sustained the gunfight until they neutralized the pirates and militants ashore,” he said, adding the troops seized three out of the five attacking boats belonging to the gunmen.

The operation followed credible intelligence from the troops who monitored a suspected pirate leader and another notorious kidnap kingpin from the country’s oil hub, Port Harcourt, to their camp in the local government area of Bayelsa.