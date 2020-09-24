Boko Haram Nigeria
Nigerian military said on Thursday that some senior commanders of the extremist group Boko Haram were killed during recent military operations in the northeastern state of Borno.

In a statement made available to Xinhua, the defense spokesperson John Enenche said the troops of Army Super Camp Malamfatori have recently conducted massive clearance operations around the Lake Chad Basin, destroying several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts at five different locations in the Kukawa local government area of Borno.

He said the military working together with other security agencies are highly committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

He urged residents in the northeast region to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin, posing enormous security, humanitarian, and governance challenges to countries including Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Benin, and Niger.

