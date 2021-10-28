Nigerian troops kill 71 bandits in 2 weeks

TOPSHOT - A member of the Nigerian Armed Forces Sniper Unit wearing a ghillie suit takes part in an exercise during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada on April 17, 2018. - The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a weeklong seminar held in Nigeria, bringing together land forces from across Africa to discuss and develop cooperative solutions and improve transregional security and stability. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Nigeria’s defense authorities on Thursday said at least 71 bandits had been killed in various operations across the restive northwest and north-central regions in the last two weeks.

Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesperson for the Defense Headquarters, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja while giving an update on the operations of armed forces across the country since October 14.

The military spokesperson said troops operating in the northwest and north-central regions had “dominated the operations theater” with aggressive fighting patrols and other kinetic operations, with the support of intensive air operations.

The troops kill at least 71 armed bandits and arrested scores of others within the period in the states including Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, said Onyeuko, adding dozens of civilians kidnapped by the bandits were also rescued by the troops. Enditem

