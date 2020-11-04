Nigerian troops killed 75 Boko Haram militants in about a month’s time in an ongoing operation in the restive northeast region, an official confirmed late Tuesday.

The troops also recovered war equipment including four gun trucks, one Bedford truck and three anti-aircraft guns between Sept. 28 and Oct. 31 in the “Operation Fireball,” said military spokesperson Benard Onyeuko in a statement.

He added that the troops lost one officer and two gallant soldiers in action over the period. Onyeuko said the troops will continue their clearance operations against Boko Haram and other criminal elements.