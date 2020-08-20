Eight Boko Haram militants were killed when Nigerian troops repelled an attack by the extremist group in the country’s northeastern state of Borno, an official said on Thursday.

Military spokesman John Enenche said in a statement that three soldiers were killed in the attack while two others sustained injuries during the attacks that took place on Tuesday in the town of Kukawa in the state.

He said the wounded troops were currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

According to media reports, Boko Haram militants launched an attack on Kukawa on Tuesday and abducted scores of people after a gunfight with Nigerian troops.

A local chief was quoted as saying that the residents of the town, located in the Lake Chad region, had only just returned after spending two years in Internally Displaced Persons camps.

Enenche said that the state government had on July 29 flagged off the re-opening of a road leading to the town which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people in Kukawa.

He gave the assurance that Nigerian armed forces would ensure the success of its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement of the displaced people.

The northeast region of Nigeria has been destabilized for more than a decade by the extremist group Boko Haram, which most notoriously kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls in 2014.

The Boko Haram is known for its agenda to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country.