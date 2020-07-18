TOPSHOT - A member of the Nigerian Armed Forces Sniper Unit wearing a ghillie suit takes part in an exercise during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada on April 17, 2018. - The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a weeklong seminar held in Nigeria, bringing together land forces from across Africa to discuss and develop cooperative solutions and improve transregional security and stability. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
The Nigerian military on Friday confirmed a leader of an armed group had been killed and 32 kidnapped victims rescued in a raid in central Nigeria.

The operation on Monday was launched at Tomayin village, a “notorious hideout for criminal elements” in the north-central state of Benue, military spokesman John Enenche said in a statement made available to Xinhua.

Zwa Ikyegh, a leader of a gunmen group in Benue, was killed in hot chase by troops, and other gunmen escaped with gunshot wounds, said Enenche.

The encounter led to the rescue of 32 kidnapees who had since been reunited with their families and some of whom had been in captivity for over one month, according to the spokesman. Enditem

