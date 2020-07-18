Nigerian troops killed at least seven gunmen during anti-criminal operations in the country’s northwestern region, the Nigerian military said Friday.

The operations were held on Tuesday and Wednesday by soldiers involved in special operations in the northern states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, said Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the military.

Onyeuko said the troops deployed for the “Exercise Sahel Sanity” engaged some gunmen, believed to be bandits by the military authorities, at Jigawar Mallami town of Katsina, killing four gunmen on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the troops killed three more gunmen at villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the Sokoto state, the spokesman said.

Five gunmen were nabbed and are being investigated in Zamfara following another operation there, he added.

Multiple military operations are ongoing in Nigeria’s northwestern region which has been wracked by years of violence, to rout out gunmen there.

Banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities have recently become rampant in the northwestern region. Enditem

