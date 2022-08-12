Nigerian troops kill bandits in land and air raids

Dozens of bandits were killed in both land and air raids across Nigeria’s northwest and region in the past two weeks, an official said Thursday.

Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the military, told reporters at a news briefing in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, that the troops, based on credible intelligence, launched an airstrike on bandits at the Ukambo village in the northwestern state of Kaduna on Aug. 8, killing 19 suspected bandits.

As a result of the operation, 45 kidnapped civilians were rescued by the troops, Onyeuko said.

He said many other bandits were killed in the northwestern states of Sokoto and Katsina, where five suspected foreign bandits were neutralized.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.