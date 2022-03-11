Nigerian troops kill over 120 militants within two weeks

At least 121 militants have been killed following different operations by troops in Nigeria’s north region in the past two weeks, the military said here Thursday.

Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the military, told reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital, that troops in the northern part of the country had sustained land and air raids across the region within the period, to record the success.

In the northeastern part of the country, the troops conducted clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terror group and other criminal elements, Onyeuko said.

The operations also led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and equipment, the military official said.

“A total of 174 Boko Haram terrorists and their families comprising of 43 adult males, 58 females, and 73 children from villages around Bama and Dikwa local government areas of Borno surrendered to our troops,” he said, adding all terrorists that have surrendered and their families have been profiled.

In the country’s north-central region, the troops killed a notorious militia gang leader identified as Iortyom Wuave and two others on Feb. 24 when the hideouts of bandits were raided in the Katsina-Ala and UUkum local government areas of Benue State.

In the northwestern part of the country, over 90 militants were killed and eight civilians rescued by the troops during the period, according to Onyeuko.

“All rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

He said the troops had renewed the intensity of operations in the fight against banditry and other criminal elements, as well as destroying many bandits’ camps.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. Enditem