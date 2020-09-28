“Scores of Boko Haram terrorists” are believed to have been killed by airstrikes by Nigerian air force in the northeast state of Borno, an official said late on Saturday.

John Enenche, Nigeria’s defense spokesperson, who confirmed this to Xinhua in a statement, said the latest success was “the massive destruction” of Boko Haram camps at Tongule on Thursday as well as those at Bone and Isari B Musa on Friday.

The airstrike on Tongule was undertaken after surveillance missions revealed a continued assembly of the terrorists within the settlement at nighttime, he said.

According to him, a Nigerian air force helicopter was sent for a night attack on the location, with their barrage of rockets killing several of the terrorists.

A Boko Haram settlement at Bone was attacked by air force fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible intelligence reports established that the location served as a staging area from where the terrorist launch attacks, Enenche said.

“The aircraft engaged the location in multiple bomb and rocket runs, destroying several of their structures and neutralizing scores of terrorists,” he said.

Similarly at Isari B Musa, several terrorists, who were observed both within and in bushes surrounding the settlement, were taken out as the air force attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area, the military spokesperson said.