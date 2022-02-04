Nigerian troops kill three gunmen in south region

The Nigerian army said three gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were killed when troops thwarted an attack on commuters along a busy road in the southern state of Edo Wednesday.

In an operation update reaching Xinhua Thursday, Onyema Nwachukwu, an army spokesperson, said the gunmen “met their waterloo while carrying out their nefarious operation” along a road in the Edo state.

Nwachukwu said troops were sent to the area after they were informed of the gunmen’s activity. Three of the gunmen were killed in the battle with the troops, while others fled in different directions.

He said efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing gunmen and free that area from all forms of violent crime.

Nigeria, the most populous African country, has in recent months been troubled by a series of insecurity cases, including kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and piracy. Enditem