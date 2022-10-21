Nigerian troops kill two gunmen, rescue two kidnapped victims in northern state

At least two gunmen were killed and two kidnapped victims were rescued in recent military operations in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, an official said Thursday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the state’s internal security and home affairs, said in a statement that troops in a recent fighting patrol engaged a group of gunmen in the Kachia area of Kaduna, and two dead bodies of the bandits have been recovered after the fight.

“There are strong indications that some gunmen escaped with life-threatening injuries,” said Aruwan, adding troops are still combing the general area.

In another operation, troops responded to a report of an attack along a road in the Chikun area of the state. The gunmen fled at the sight of the troops, who then rescued the two victims who were kidnapped by the gunmen.

Aruwan did not give further details, such as the dates of the operations. Enditem